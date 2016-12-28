× Magnitude-4.0 Earthquake Hits Morongo Valley Area

An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.0 struck the Morongo Valley area shortly before 10 a.m. on Wednesday, the U.S. Geological Survey reported.

The temblor was centered in the San Bernardino Mountains, about 10 miles northwest of Morongo Valley and 11 miles southeast of Big Bear City, USGS reported.

It struck at a depth of 6 miles.

Weak-to-light shaking was felt as far away as northern San Diego County and the California-Arizona border, according to USGS.

There were no initial reports of any damages or injuries.

The area where the earthquake struck is located about 90 miles east of Los Angeles.