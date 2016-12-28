× Nancy Silverton, Chef/Restaurateur

Nancy Silverton is one of the most celebrated and honored chefs in the U.S. and is a co-owner of three of the most popular and well-regarded restaurants in Los Angeles–Osteria Mozza, Pizzeria Mozza, and Chi Spacca. With partners Mario Batali and Joe Bastianich, the three restaurants at the corner of Melrose and Highland have wowed critics and diners from the day each opened. Nancy and her partners also own restaurants in Orange County’s Newport Beach and across the Pacific in Singapore.

In 2014, Nancy was honored by the prestigious James Beard Foundation as Outstanding Chef– just one of many awards she’s won. But for restaurant goers and food lovers like me, it’s what she’s put on the plate and what she’s pulled out of the oven that has impressed us the most. The artisan bread that we now expect to find in our local bakery or even at the grocery store was probably influenced by, if not created by, Nancy Silverton at the bakery she co-founded in 1989 La Brea Bakery.

Nancy has also written cookbooks along the way and she’s out with her ninth–“Mozza at Home” which is designed to help us cook and entertain in our own kitchens. I found the recipes to be accessible and easy to follow.

During this podcast, Nancy will walk you through one of the recipes in her new cookbook and you’ll learn how she made it to the top of the restaurant world.

