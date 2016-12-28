LASD Pursue Stolen Vehicle in Corona

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Los Angeles deputies arrested a man suspected of stealing a vehicle in Corona on Wednesday night after a pursuit.

A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department unit ran the plates of the vehicle and pursued the car after it came up stolen, according to Lt. Rich Maradiaga.

The pursuit started in the area of the 101 and 10 Freeways, deputies said. LASD followed the vehicle until they reached East LA and then called in California Highway Patrol around 8 p.m. to assist.

Law enforcement officials arrested the male driver without incident near Sixth Street in the Wienerschnitzel parking lot.