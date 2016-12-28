× Security Camera Catches Suspected Burglar Pointing Gun at Dog in El Sereno

A security camera captured a suspected burglar pointing a gun at a dog in El Sereno earlier this month and LAPD officials are asking for the public’s help identifying the man, authorities said Wednesday.

The incident occurred about 10:30 a.m. on Dec. 21 in the 4900 block of Twinning Street.

The man allegedly broke into the empty home and stole items, according to a news release from the Los Angeles Police Department.

The man was leaving the home through the back when he came upon the family German shepherd and the man pulled out a handgun and pointed it at the dog, a photo released by the department showed.

The man did not fire his weapon and left the area.

He is described as being between 25 and 35 years old, with black hair and a goatee, police said. He is about 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs between 180 and 210 pounds. He was wearing a LA Kings baseball cap, black pants, a gray sweatshirt and black and white tennis shows, police said. He was also wearing a gold ring and a black watch.

Anyone with information regards to this suspect is asked to call 323-342-8996.