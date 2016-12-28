Series of Quakes Hit Near Nevada-California State Line

A series of earthquakes was reported Wednesday morning near the Nevada-California state line, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

A series of quakes struck near the California/Nevada border on Dec. 28, 2016. (Credit: USGS)

The first temblor occurred at 12:22 a.m. Pacific time with a magnitude of 5.7 near Hawthorne, Nev. At least seven quakes with magnitudes between 3 and 5.6 were reported shortly after.

Light shaking was felt as far away as South Lake Tahoe, Fresno, Visalia and Merced.

The California Office of Emergency Services was assessing, but no serious injuries or damages were immediately reported.

