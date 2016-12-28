Update Your Online Profile for Big Sunday Dating After New Year’s Eve with Talia Goldstein

Posted 11:40 AM, December 28, 2016, by

Talia Goldstein is CEO and founder of Three Day Rule, a modern take on matchmaking for busy professionals. For more information on Talia’s Three Day Rule visit her website or follow her on Twitter @ThreeDayRule, Instagram @ThreeDayRule or Facebook.