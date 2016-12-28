Talia Goldstein is CEO and founder of Three Day Rule, a modern take on matchmaking for busy professionals. For more information on Talia’s Three Day Rule visit her website or follow her on Twitter @ThreeDayRule, Instagram @ThreeDayRule or Facebook.
Update Your Online Profile for Big Sunday Dating After New Year’s Eve with Talia Goldstein
-
Holiday Dating Do’s and Dont’s
-
Similarities Between Dating and Owning a Dog – Laurel House
-
How to Improve Your Text Game With Dating Coach Laurel House
-
Surprising Ways to Get Over an Ex
-
Mother of New Mexico Girl Who Was Raped, Killed Had Sought Men to Sexually Assault Daughter: Report
-
-
Man Arrested in Sex Assault, Killing of 8-Year-Old Illinois Girl Who Vanished While Waiting for Church Bus
-
19th Century ‘Never on Sunday’ Rule May Keep Rose Parade From Getting Rained On
-
New Mexico Girl Who Was Raped and Killed, Allegedly as Mother Watched, Had Begged Them to Stop: Police Transcripts
-
Sharky’s Woodfired Mexican Grill Debut New Breakfast Menu at Studio City Location
-
3 New Cast Additions at ‘SNL’ Include Show’s 1st Latina, Melissa Villaseñor
-
-
Michigan Student Suspended After Taking Photo of School’s Dirty Water
-
2 Men Charged With Murder in Fullerton Triple Fatal Shooting: DA’s Office
-
New Texas Law Will Require Aborted Fetuses to Be Buried or Cremated Months After Landmark US Supreme Court Ruling