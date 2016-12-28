Woman Killed in San Diego County Collision Is Third Member of Family to Die in Rollover Crash in 20 Months

For the third time in 20 months, a family is planning a memorial for a loved one who died in a rollover crash after a woman was killed in a collision in San Diego County.

On Christmas Eve, Christine Wagner died after the car she was a passenger in lost control on a rain-slicked part of Great Overland Southern Stage Route in Julian. Wagner and the driver, 38-year old Rosario Garcia Ibarra, were killed instantly when Ibarra’s vehicle rolled over and crushed her.

Ibarra’s two children were able to escape the wreckage.

Wagner’s nieces described her as reliable, understanding and forgiving. She was referred to as the glue that holds the family together.

“She was very selfless,” niece Lisa Stanley told San Diego-area television station KGTV. “Very giving. If anybody needed anything she was there for you.”

Stanley confirmed that Wagner was the mother of 24-year old Tabitha Wagner, who died in April 2015 in a single-car crash on Via de la Valle in Del Mar.

“It devastated her. She wasn’t the same afterwards,” Stanley recalled.

Three days later, Christine Wagner’s father-in-law died in a car crash in the central California city of Chowchilla.

“Everyone’s died the same way. It’s definitely a shock. I would expect people to die of cancer, expect people to die of a more chronic illness, but the fact that three family members have died from three different car accidents is just pretty intimidating. I just don’t want to drive anymore,” Stanley said.

A GoFundMe account has been set up to help Wagner’s husband and three surviving children deal with their loss.