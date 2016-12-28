‘Yesterday Was a Horrible Day’: Paul Simon Remembers Former Wife Carrie Fisher

By most accounts, particularly in Peter Ames Carlin’s new biography, “Homeward Bound: The Life of Paul Simon,” the iconic musician had a topsy-turvy relationship with Carrie Fisher, his onetime flame whom he married in 1983 and divorced less than a year later.

On and off, Simon and Fisher were together for more than a decade, and in her 2008 memoir “Wishful Drinking,” Fisher claimed her former (and only) husband had written a number of songs about her, including “She Moves On.” Their romance is also the subject of “Hearts and Bones,” and Fisher appeared in the video for Simon’s “Rene and Georgette Magritte With Their Dog After the War”.

“If you can get Paul Simon to write a song about you, do it,” she wrote in “Wishful Drinking.” “Because he is so brilliant at it.”

On Wednesday morning, Simon tweeted a short statement on Fisher’s sudden passing on Dec. 27, keeping his sentiments short but sweet.

"Yesterday was a horrible day. Carrie was a special, wonderful girl. It's too soon."

