2 Injured in Helicopter Crash Near Summit of Mount Baldy

A helicopter crashed near the summit of Mt. Baldy on Thursday, injuring two and prompting an emergency rescue air operation by the San Bernardino County Fire Department.

Four people were in the helicopter, but only two were injured, the fire department said.

The department tweeted that hikers reported that the four people appeared to be talking just after the crash. One passenger was taken to a hospital by ambulance, and another was taken by air.

The crash occurred about 1,000 feet west of the summit, in an area that ground transportation couldn’t reach, the department said on Twitter.

MtBaldy(Update/Final): All parties removed from crash site. 1 patient xport by AR07; 1 patient xport by ground. 2 non-injury. — SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) December 29, 2016