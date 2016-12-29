× 2 Men Found Shot Dead in Car in Residential Neighborhood of Fontana: Police

Two men were found fatally shot inside a car at a park in a residential area of Fontana, police said Thursday.

A report of gunshots brought officers to a park on North Heritage Circle at 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

The officers found two adult male victims with gunshot wounds inside a parked car. The men were pronounced dead on scene.

The area is a quiet neighborhood that is “definitely not a gang area,” Sgt. Brian Heaviside told KTLA. Video from the scene showed investigators working at North Heritage Park, examining a dark-colored four-door sedan was left parked in a lot at the park.

The victims have not been identified, and police released no information about any suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Fontana police at 909-350-7700.