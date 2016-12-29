Season 2 of “Paradise Run” starts Monday, January 2nd on Nickelodeon at 7p.m. This segment aired on the KTLA 5 Morning News, Thursday, December 29, 2016.
Daniella Monet Discusses Working in Hawaii for “Paradise Run”
-
City of Los Angeles – Rose Parade Float
-
Conquer the Bridge Run
-
Wayne Brady on Performing and Living in the Moment
-
Opening Day of the LA County Fair
-
Jorge Ramos Discusses Upcoming Election and New Film “Hate Rising”
-
-
Graham Bunn & David Bugenske Talk 2017 Stagecoach Festival
-
Kathy Griffin and Her Celebrity Run-Ins Including President Elect, Donald Trump.
-
Kathy Griffin Talks Private Phone Call with Ellen DeGeneres About “Kathy Griffin’s Celebrity Run-ins”
-
From Glee to the Stage, Alex Newell on ‘Cinderella Christmas’ at the Pasadena Playhouse
-
1 Dead After Fiery Crash on 605 Freeway Near Whittier; Driver Fled on Foot: CHP
-
-
New York Teen Who Vanished After Going for Jog Found Dead in Woods
-
Man Struck and Killed in Sylmar Hit-and-Run Crash: LAPD
-
Woman in Wheelchair Killed in North Hollywood Hit-and-Run; Driver Sought