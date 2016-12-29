Debbie Reynolds Suffered Massive Stroke While Planning Daughter Carrie Fisher’s Funeral, Son Says

Hollywood legend Debbie Reynolds was making funeral arrangements for her daughter, actress and author Carrie Fisher, when she suffered a massive stroke, her son said.

Todd Fisher told “Good Morning America” they were at the family home in Beverly Hills when Reynolds was stricken.

“It happened very gently,” Fisher told ABC. “She loved taking care of my sister more than anything. So, she gets to do that and that’s what she wanted to do.”

Doctors at the hospital told family that Reynolds’ stroke was severe and that she would not recover, Fisher said.

