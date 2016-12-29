Man Pleads Not Guilty to Attempting to Gouge Santa Monica Officer’s Eyes While Resisting Arrest: LADA

A 28-year-old man has pled not guilty to two felony counts stemming from an altercation at a 7-Eleven in Santa Monica during which authorities claim he attempted to gouge a Santa Monica police officer’s eyes out, officials said Thursday.

Santa Monica resident Darryl McIntosh is accused of sparking a violent confrontation on Oct. 28 after entering a 7-Eleven at 1600 Santa Monica Blvd. and intentionally bumping into a police officer who was there to make a purchase. The police officer attempted to take McIntosh into custody, but he allegedly did not comply and instead struggled with the officer for several minutes during which he is accused of “gouging the officer’s eyes,” according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

“At some point the officer does pull out his firearm to basically tell him if he doesn’t give himself up, he will shoot him if he has to,” SMPD Lt. Saul Rodriguez told KTLA following the incident.

The 28-year-old was subdued after a second officer responded and struck him with a baton, authorities said.

The first police officer, whose name has not been made public, suffered a head injury and multiple lacerations, officials said. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and released later that evening.

McIntosh will stand trial facing one felony count each of attempted mayhem and resisting an executive officer, prosecutors said. He was previously convicted of resisting arrest on May 19, according to LADA.

McIntosh is scheduled to appear in court on Jan. 25 at the Airport Branch Courthouse of Los Angeles County Superior Court.

The case remains under investigation by the Santa Monica Police Department.