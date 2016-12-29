× 200 Earthquakes Recorded at California-Nevada Border Following Pair of 5.7 Temblors; Historic Ghost Town Closed

A series of moderate earthquakes rocked the California-Nevada border, causing little reported damage near the epicenter but leading to the closure of the well-known Eastern Sierra ghost town of Bodie.

The area around Hawthorne, Nev., recorded more than 200 quakes Wednesday, most of them relatively small. The swarm started with a pair of 5.7 temblors early Wednesday morning.

On social media, there were photos of some items falling off store shelves around Hawthorne, but officials said there were no reports of structural damage to buildings.

Matthew Green, chief ranger for the Sierra District of California State Parks, told the San Jose Mercury News that Bodie suffered some damage and that the area would remained closed so a full damage assessment could be completed.

38.214149 -119.004601