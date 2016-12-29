BREAKING: NB 110 Freeway Closed in Downtown L.A. After Vehicle Drives Off Overpass, Lands in Lanes; 1 Killed

NB 110 Freeway Closed in Downtown L.A. After Vehicle Drives Off Overpass, Lands in Lanes; 1 Killed

Posted 5:25 AM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 05:28AM, December 29, 2016

One person was killed when a car fell onto the 110 Freeway from an overpass in downtown Los Angeles, prompting the closure of the northbound lanes Thursday morning.

One person was killed when a car drove off an overpass and landed on the 110 Freeway in downtown Los Angeles on Dec. 29, 2016. (Credit: KTLA)

The crash occurred just before 4 a.m. when the car drove off the West 3rd Street overpass and crashed onto the northbound side of the freeway, the California Highway Patrol’s traffic incident log stated.

The car was then struck by vehicles traveling on the 110 Freeway, according to the CHP.

A 50-year-old woman died at the scene, said Los Angeles Fire Department spokeswoman Margaret Stewart.

Officials issued a SigAlert for the closure of all northbound lanes, just north of 3rd Street, at about 4:15 a.m.

It was unclear how long the lanes would be closed.

