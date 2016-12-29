New Year’s Eve DIY Decorating Ideas with HOW2GIRL Courtney Sixx

Posted 10:07 AM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 10:20AM, December 29, 2016

Courtney Sixx, wife of Motley Crew’s Nikki Sixx, was here with some great DIY decorating ideas for the best New Year’s Eve party on a budget! For more information you can visit her website or follow her on social media @how2girl.