North Hollywood Couple Missing After Weekend Getaway to Big Sur

A North Hollywood couple has gone missing after traveling to Big Sur for a weekend trip, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Olivia Hannah Gonzalez, 20, and Brian Fernandez, 21, were last seen on Dec. 23 when they left for their getaway in a 2002 4-door tan Honda Civic.

The vehicle has a California license plate number of 5VUD295.

The couple was expected to return on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, but their families have not heard from them, detectives said.

"You know I'm trying to stay positive for my family and his, and that they'll come home," said Vanessa Guzman, Gonzalez' sister.

Guzman told KTLA her husband received a message from her sister Friday afternoon.

"She had sent him a text saying they were two hours away from Big Sur at 1 p.m., and then after that her phone went off at 4 p.m. and Brian's phone went off and we haven't been able to reach them since," Guzman said.

Gonzalez is described as a 5-foot-6-inch Hispanic woman with blond hair and brown eyes weighing around 120 pounds.

Fernandez is described as a Hispanic man with black hair and brown eyes. He is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs around 160 pounds, according to a LAPD press release.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Palmer at 213-996-1800. Anonymous tipsters can call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.