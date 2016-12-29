Rose Parade Preview #9 at Fiesta Parade Floats

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Gayle Anderson was live in Irwindale to continue our series of ROSE PARADE PREVIEW reports at Fiesta Parade Floats.

Today, Gayle gave us a sneak peek of the following Rose Parade Floats:

City of Torrance "Be Your Own Knight”

AIDS Healthcare Foundation “To Honor & Remember Orlando”

The Bachelor “Echoes of Love”

*To learn more about Fiesta’s work on the Rose Parade, take a look at the company’s website: fiestaparadefloats.com

*To learn more about ALL of the 2017 Tournament of Roses activities, check the website: tournamentofroses.com

*The Tournament of Roses Parade is Monday, January 2nd. There will be live streaming at ktla.com. For band coverage without commentary watch Facebook.com/ktla5

*Remember KTLA is your Rose Parade Station:

Backstage at the Parade 6:00a

Parade Countdown 7:00a

Rose Parade LIVE without commercial interruption at 8:00a

Hosts: Leeza Gibbons, Mark Steines and Micah Ohlman

If you have questions, or complaints, please feel free to contact me at Gayle.Anderson@KTLA.com or call 1-323-460-5732. I will reply as soon as I can.

Thank you for watching!

Gayle