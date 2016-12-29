Surveillance Video Showing Hawthorne Hit-and-Run That Injured 3 Women Released Amid Search for Driver

Hawthorne police on Thursday released surveillance video showing a hit-and-run collision in the city that left three women injured earlier this month.

The incident occurred in the intersection of Crenshaw Boulevard and Rocket Road on Dec. 17 just before 2:15 a.m., according to a Hawthorne Police Department news release.

A vehicle was traveling at a high rate of speed northbound on Crenshaw when it ran a red light at Rocket, striking three pedestrians as they crossed the street, police said. The driver continued down the street without slowing, fleeing the scene while the three injured women were down in the roadway.

The pedestrians were treated at the scene by Los Angeles County Fire Department rescue units for various injuries before being taken to area hospitals for treatment. They have since been released.

Police released the graphic video footage in the hopes that that public may be able to help them locate the hit-and-run vehicle, believed to be a light-colored 2006 Toyota Camry. The vehicle is described as possibly gray, silver, or light green in color, with damage to the front-right corner of the car, according to the release.

Witnesses also observed the Camry running a red light at Jack Northrop Avenue prior to speeding through the light at Rocket, according to police.

Authorities additionally are asking the public’s help to find the driver of a small gray two-door pickup truck that made a U-turn after the collision, apparently to chase after the Camry. Police are calling the truck a “witness vehicle.”

Anyone with information about the hit-and-run is urged to call Hawthorne police at 310 349-2702 or 310 349-2727.

Those wishing to leave a tip anonymously are encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers hotline by dialing 800 222-8477.