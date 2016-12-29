The 75-Year Study on Happiness with Lifestyle Expert Melvin Robert

Posted 9:19 AM, December 29, 2016, by , Updated at 09:30AM, December 29, 2016

Melvin Robert was here to talk about a recent Harvard study, which examines almost a century's worth of data and reveals a simple way to be happier and more successful next year. For more information, you can follow Melvin on Instagram and Twitter @melvinrobert.