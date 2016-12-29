× Woman Pleads Guilty to Multiple Charges in La Habra Hit-and-Run That Killed Pedestrian, Injured Another

A 23-year-old woman was convicted Thursday of killing one woman and injuring another when she hit them in a crosswalk with her car after running a red light on Whittier Boulevard in La Habra and then fleeing the scene, officials said.

Hacienda Heights resident Caroline Sujin Kim pleaded guilty to one felony count each of vehicular manslaughter with gross negligence, evading a peace officer while driving recklessly and hit-and-run resulting in permanent injury or death, and was also given a sentencing enhancement for fleeing the scene, according to the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office.

Kim was speeding when she drove through a red light at the intersection of Whittier Boulevard and Rigsby Street around 8:50 p.m. on Oct. 25, 2013, hitting 38-year-old Sandra Cellabos and 43-year-old Michelle M. as they were lawfully crossing the street, prosecutors said. Kim did not stop and subsequently led police on a chase at speeds higher than 80 mph for several miles, running more red lights until she crashed into a parked car in Hacienda Heights, the DA’s office said.

Due to the force of the collision, Cellabos rolled onto the hood and roof of Kim’s vehicle before she fell into the roadway, authorities said. One hour later she was pronounced dead due to injuries sustained in the crash, officials said.

The second victim, identified only as Michelle M., sustained minor injuries and was released from the hospital the next day, according to the DA’s office.

Kim is schedule to be sentenced on Feb. 17 in Santa Ana and faces a maximum sentence of 13 years and eight months in state prison, XXX said.