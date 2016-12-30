× 17 People Trapped on Knott’s Berry Farm Ride

Seventeen people are stuck on the Sky Cabin ride 125 feet in the air at Knott’s Berry Farm, according to the Orange County Fire Authority.

Authorities were called to the scene around 5 p.m. after reports of the trapped passengers.

The Sky Cabin ride travels nearly 300 feet into the air and is a popular attraction at the amusement park.

There have been no injuries reported, fire officials said.

Check back for updates on this developing story.