Oklahoma Officer Seen Saving Woman’s Life in Viral Video Arrested After Alleged Internet Crimes Against Child

The Oklahoma policeman who was called a hero after dash camera video captured him saving a woman's life in October was arrested Thursday on suspicion of alleged internet crimes against a child.

Blanchard Police Department Officer Jordan Jones made national headlines after video of the life-saving actions went viral. Oklahoma Gov. Mary Fallin also tweeted about meeting Jones in mid-December.

But on Thursday night, the 30-year-old officer was arrested on suspicion of solicitation of a minor with the use of technology, receipt of child pornography, and violation of the Oklahoma Computer Crimes Act, according to KTLA sister station KFOR in Oklahoma City.

The arrest came after the Grady County District Attorney’s Office requested Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation investigate an alleged sex offense involving a minor child and the officer last week, the station reported.

The investigation revealed the alleged crimes occurred in McClain County; case remains open and active.

Another police officer is also under investigation, the Blanchard Police Department confirmed to KFOR.

The department released the following statement after Jones' arrest:

"Upon a complaint filed with the OSBI, an investigation was initiated against two Blanchard Police Officers. The Blanchard Police Department cooperated fully with the investigation and cannot make any further statements at this time."

A judge has sealed the records connected with this case.

