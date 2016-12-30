× Driver Killed When Car Plunged Off Overpass Onto 110 Fwy in Downtown L.A. ID’d as 89-Year-Old Woman

The Los Angeles County coroner’s office has identified the woman who died after the car she was driving rammed through a guard rail and plummeted off a downtown overpass onto the 110 Freeway early Thursday morning.

Barbara L. Hazely, 89, of Los Angeles, was the driver of the vehicle, according to the coroner’s office. An autopsy is pending, a coroner’s official said.

The accident, which occurred just before 4 a.m., prompted a four-hour closure of northbound lanes of the 110 Freeway on Thursday morning.

The 2005 Cadillac that Hazely was driving did not fall on any other vehicles when it plunged from the 3rd Street overpass, officials said. The vehicle came to rest on its roof, the California Highway Patrol collision report shows.

