5 Teens Arrested in String of Violent Chinatown Robberies

Five teenagers have been arrested on suspicion of assaulting and robbing Chinatown residents during a crime spree that lasted from mid-November until just before Christmas.

Eight victims, including elderly Chinese immigrants who speak little English, have come forward, authorities said. Police believe there may be more victims.

In one of the robberies, the suspects threatened the victim with a gun, said Capt. Marc Reina of the Los Angeles Police Department’s Central Division. In another, they brandished a sharp object.

They punched and kicked the victims and threw them to the ground, taking cellphones, purses and jewelry, Reina said.

