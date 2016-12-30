× HBO Moves Up Debut of Documentary on Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher After Their Deaths

In the wake of the tragic deaths of Debbie Reynolds and Carrie Fisher this week, HBO announced Friday morning that it has pushed up the debut of the mother-daughter documentary “Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds” to Jan. 7 at 8 p.m. (ET/PT).

HBO describes the film, which had showings at several film festivals including Cannes and Telluride, as “an intimate portrait of Hollywood royalty in all its eccentricity.” It chronicles the complex relationship between the dynamic duo, who lived next door to each other in the same Beverly Hills compound.

The documentary, directed by Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens, features vintage family films and what is being dubbed “extensive vérité footage.”

HBO will also offer an encore presentation of Fisher’s hit memoir-based one-woman show “Wishful Drinking” on Sunday at 9 p.m. (ET/PT).

