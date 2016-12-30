Man Who Attempted to Sexually Assault Woman After Exposing Himself Sought by Santa Ana Police

Police are searching for a man who pulled down his pants and attempted to sexually assault a woman in Santa Ana this week.

The victim was parking her car in the 1600 block of South Pacific Avenue around 10:45 p.m. Tuesday when she was approached by a man, who opened the driver’s side vehicle door and exposed himself to her, the Santa Ana Police Department said in a news release on Friday.

After entering the car, he pushed himself on top of the woman and attempted to sexually assault her, the release stated. The victim screamed and fought back against her attacker, kicking the man violently and forcing him out of the vehicle.

He was last seen fleeing westbound on Occidental Street.

The man was described by police as Hispanic, 24 to 30 years old, standing between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-7, with a medium build. He had a medium to dark complexion, and several pock marks or acne scars on his face, according to the release.

He was wearing a dark baseball cap, gray hooded sweatshirt, dark pants and dark shoes with white soles at the time of the attempted sex assault.

Santa Ana police have asked for the public’s help to identify the suspect in the case, who was described as “violent” and appeared to be familiar with the southwest part of the city, the release stated.

Anyone with information is urged to call Detective Gabe Gutierrez at 714-245-8516 or Orange County Crime Stoppers at 1-855-847-6227.