Metro Rail, Bus Lines Will Run for 24 Hours Over New Year’s Holiday; No Fare Will Be Charged Overnight New Year’s Eve

Metro will offer 24 hour service on rail and bus lines over the New Year's holiday and no fare will be charged from 9 p.m. New Year's Eve until 2 a.m. New Year's Day, officials said this week.

The lines will run on regular Saturday schedule on New Year's Eve in addition to the 24-hour service, but on the holiday/Sunday schedule on New Year's Day.

Fare gates at all rail stations will be unlatched during the free service.

Those who take Metro to Grand Park + The Music Center's N.Y.E.L.A. and present their TAP card can receive a free glow stick.

The Downtown Long Beach Blue Line Station will be closed from 7 p.m. to 3 a.m. during the holiday because of New Year's Eve celebrations in the area.

Extra game day service will also be available for the Los Angeles Rams and Arizona Cardinals game at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum on Sunday.