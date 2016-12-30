Mother Dies, 2 Young Daughters Hospitalized After Falling 25 Feet From Ski Lift at Colorado Resort

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A Texas mother died and her two daughters were injured when they fell from a chairlift at a Colorado ski resort, authorities said.

The three fell about 25 feet from the lift Thursday morning at the Ski Granby Ranch in Granby, Colorado, west of Boulder. They were on vacation at the time of the accident, Schelly Olson, a spokeswoman for the Grand County Sheriff's Office, told CNN. The victims' identities were not immediately available.

The woman, 40, was pronounced dead at Middle Park Medical Center in Granby, Olson said. Her 9-year-old daughter was taken by medical helicopter to Children's Hospital Colorado in Aurora and was listed in stable condition. The 12-year-old daughter was treated at a local hospital and released.

Authorities have not released the names of the mother and her two girls.

A relative told KTLA sister station KDVR in Denver that the father of the woman who was killed flew to Denver from San Antonio -- where the family was from -- on Thursday night.

The sheriff's office was investigating Friday, Olson told CNN, talking to lift operators and witnesses to determine the cause of the accident. The Colorado Passenger Tramway Safety Board has also sent an inspector to Granby to investigate, she added.