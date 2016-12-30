Partial List of Participants, Performers at Trump’s Inauguration Released

President-elect Donald Trump’s inaugural committee Friday released an initial list of groups that have accepted an invitation to take part in the inaugural parade following the swearing in on January 20.

There will be more than 8,000 participants from 40 organizations, the committee said in a statement.

Here’s who’s in so far:

1st Cavalry Division Horse Cavalry Detachment — Fort Hood, Texas

1st Infantry Commanding General’s Mounted Color — Ft. Riley, Kansas

Boone County Elite 4-H Equestrian Drill Team — Burlington, Kentucky

Caisson Platoon, Fort Myer — Fort Myer, Virginia

Cleveland Police Mounted Unit — Cleveland, Ohio

Coastal Florida Police & Fire Pipes & Drums — Palm Coast, Florida

Columbus North High School Band — Columbus, Indiana

Culver Academy Equestrian — Culver, Indiana

First Troop Philadelphia City Cavalry — Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Fishburne Military School Army JROTC Caissons Battalion – Fishburne, Virginia

Frankfort High School Band — Ridgeley, West Virginia

Franklin Regional High School Panther Marching Band — Murrysville, Pennsylvania

Indianapolis Metro Police Motorcycle Drill Team — Indianapolis, Indiana

Kids Overseas — Richmond Hill, Georgia

Lil Wranglers — College Station, Texas

Marist College Band — Poughkeepsie, New York

Merced County Sheriff’s Posse — Hilmar, California

Michigan Multi-Jurisdictional Mounted Police Drill Team & Color Guard — Ann Arbor, Michigan

Mid America Cowgirls Rodeo Drill Team — New Buffalo, Michigan

Nassau County Firefighters Pipes & Drums — East Meadow, New York

North Carolina Vietnam Helicopter Pilots Association — Hillsborough, North Carolina

NYPD Emerald Society Pipes & Drums — East Moriches, New York

Olivet Nazarene University — Bourbonnais, Illinois

Palmetto Ridge High School Band — Naples, Florida

Russellville High School Band — Russellville, Arkansas

Talladega College Band — Talladega, Alabama

Texas State University Strutters — San Marcos, Texas

The Citadel Regimental Band & Pipes and Summerall Guards — Charleston, South Carolina

The Freedom Riders — Kersey, Colorado

Tragedy Assistance Marching Unit — Arlington, Virginia

Tupelo High School Band — Tupelo, Mississippi

University of Tennessee Marching Band — Knoxville, Tennessee

VMI Corps of Cadets — Lexington, Virginia

West Monroe High School Marching Band — West Monroe, Louisiana

American Veterans – National

Boy Scouts of America – National

US Customs and Border Protection Office of Field Operations – National

Disabled American Veterans – National

US Border Patrol Pipes & Drums — National

Wounded Warriors – National

Each branch of the United States military will also be represented.