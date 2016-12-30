Two 22-Year-Old-Men ID’d as Victims of Double Fatal Shooting in Fontana; Suspect Arrested: Police

Authorities have arrested the suspected gunman in a shooting that left two 22-year-old men dead inside a parked car at a Fontana park this week, police said Friday.

The victims, identified as Victor Hernandez, of Pomona, and Robert Ruiz, of Upland, were found shot to death in the 7200 block of North Heritage Circle around 8:40 p.m. Wednesday, according to a Fontana Police Department news release.

Officers had responded to North Heritage Park to a report of gunshots fired and located the victims in the car, police said.

The day after the fatal shooting, detectives investigating the double homicide identified the suspect as 21-year-old Roberto Colon, a resident of Fontana, the release stated.

Colon was taken into custody in Fontana without incident, police said.

The arrest came at approximately 10:30 p.m. Thursday, according to San Bernardino County jail records.

Colon was booked into the West Valley Detention Center in Rancho Cucamonga on suspicion of murder and was not eligible for bail, the inmate record showed.

A motive for the shooting has not been provided.

Colon’s first court appearance is scheduled for next Tuesday.

34.092233 -117.435048