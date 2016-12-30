Two Storms Expected to Bring Rain, Possible Thunderstorms to SoCal; Snow Could Impact Travel

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

More rain is in the forecast this weekend as back-to-back storms are expected to bring rain and possible thunderstorms to the Southern California area according to the National Weather Service.

Some areas have already seen rain Friday morning, but the bulk of the first storm's rain and thunderstorms is expected over Ventura County. A second storm could impact travel plans as snow levels decrease.

Most of Los Angeles and Ventura counties will see a quarter to a half-inch of rain, the weather service reported.

The rain will also bring cooler temperatures to the valleys and coastal areas, according to the weather service.

The first storm will subside Friday evening, but a second one is expected to come at its heels early Saturday.

A winter weather advisory will begin Saturday morning into just before Sunday morning.

The second storm will lower snow levels and could impact travel with possible road closures across local mountains, including the 5 Freeway near the Grapevine, according to the weather service.

Colder and drier conditions are expected New Years Day and into early next week, the agency reported.