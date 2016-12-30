Violent Crime Spikes in L.A. for Third Straight Year: LAPD

Violent crime increased in Los Angeles for the third straight year as police tried to stem a rash of homicides and gang-related shootings while dealing with a growing homeless population.

With more than 290 people killed in the city this year, homicides also rose for the third year in a row. Still, the city remains far safer than a decade ago, when 480 people were killed and there were 46 percent more robberies than this year.

According to statistics from the Los Angeles Police Department, robberies were up by 13 percent, aggravated assaults were up by 10 percent and rapes were down by 4 percent through Dec. 17, compared with last year. Homicides were up by 5 percent.

Overall, violent crime was up by 10 percent over last year and 38 percent over two years ago.

