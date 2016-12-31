Important news for Frontier subscribers. Click here.

Donald Trump Tweets Happy New Year Message to ‘My Many Enemies’

President-elect Donald Trump is not quite ready to let auld acquaintances be forgot.

Donald Trump gives two thumbs up to the crowd during the evening session on the fourth day of the Republican National Convention on July 21, 2016 at the Quicken Loans Arena in Cleveland, Ohio. (Credit: Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

The incoming President wished a happy new year Saturday morning to all — including his “many enemies.”

“Happy New Year to all, including to my many enemies and those who have fought me and lost so badly they just don’t know what to do. Love,” Trump tweeted.

Trump has continued to criticize opponents and the media during his transition, and has been at odds with the Obama administration over its belief that Russia meddled in the 2016 election to aid his campaign.

The President-elect has spent the holidays at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.