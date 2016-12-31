San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Deputy Accused of Having Sex With Teen Girl in Explorer Program

A 14-year veteran of the San Bernardino County Sheriff’s Department has been arrested and booked on suspicion of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a teenage girl participating in the department’s youth Explorer program, authorities said.

Deputy David Israel Ceballos, 34, was arrested Friday evening and his bail was set at $100,000. He is accused of unlawful intercourse and sexual penetration with a foreign object on a minor, the sheriff’s department said in a statement.

Authorities say Ceballos developed an “off-duty sexual relationship” with a 17-year-old girl who was a scout in the Explorer program. The department-run program is meant, in part, to educate youth who are interested in law enforcement careers.

The alleged victim, who authorities said is now 18, met Ceballos during an Explorer event in the middle of 2016. Ceballos had held the position of “Explorer coordinator” at the Fontana sheriff’s station, but investigators determined that the girl’s Explorer group had not been paired with that station.

