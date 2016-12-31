Important news for Frontier subscribers. Click here.

Southbound Interstate 5 Shut Down Following Fatal, Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Bakersfield

Posted 1:54 PM, December 31, 2016, by , Updated at 02:03PM, December 31, 2016

The southbound side of Interstate 5 was shut down Saturday morning after several vehicles crashed on the freeway near Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The Emmy's could impact traffic in Downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 25, 2014. (Credit: KTLA)

The Emmy’s could impact traffic in Downtown Los Angeles on Aug. 25, 2014. (Credit: KTLA)

The crash was reported at 8:46 a.m. on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway, north of Highway 99 junction, according to a CHP incident information page.

At least one person was reportedly killed in the crash. A coroner was called to the scene, according to the CHP log.

As of 1:30 p.m., the southbound lanes remained closed and motorists were being detoured off at State Route 66.

No other information was released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.