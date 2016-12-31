Southbound Interstate 5 Shut Down Following Fatal, Multi-Vehicle Crash Near Bakersfield

The southbound side of Interstate 5 was shut down Saturday morning after several vehicles crashed on the freeway near Bakersfield, the California Highway Patrol reported.

The crash was reported at 8:46 a.m. on the southbound side of the 5 Freeway, north of Highway 99 junction, according to a CHP incident information page.

At least one person was reportedly killed in the crash. A coroner was called to the scene, according to the CHP log.

As of 1:30 p.m., the southbound lanes remained closed and motorists were being detoured off at State Route 66.

No other information was released.

Check back for updates on this developing story.