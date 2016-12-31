× William Christopher, Father Mulcahy on ‘MASH,’ Dies at 84

William Christopher, the actor best known for playing Father Francis Mulcahy on the hit series “MASH,” has died at 84 in his Pasadena home, according to media reports.

Christopher began his acting career in New York City in several off-Broadway productions that eventually led to Broadway shows.

But it was “MASH” that made Christopher famous. A Methodist off-camera, he played the kindly Catholic priest in more than 200 episodes of the smash series, from 1972 to 1983.

Christopher also appeared in the short-lived spinoff “After MASH.”

