1 Killed 6 Injured in Long Beach Apartment Fire

One person was killed and five others were injured in an apartment fire in Long Beach Sunday night, officials said.

The blaze was reported about 7:20 p.m. along the 5500 block of Dairy Avenue, said Jake Heflin of the Long Beach Police Department.

First responders found heavy smoke and fire in a downstairs apartment of a six-unit building and heavy smoke in a second-story unit, Heflin said.

The blaze was knocked down in about 20 minutes.

A male was found during a search of the area and was declared dead in the downstairs unit.

A 28-year-old man in the upstairs unit was injured when jumping down, Heflin said. A 26-year-old woman was treated and released at the scene along with a 9-year-old boy, a 7-year-old boy and a 4-year-old girl.

A 25-year-old woman in one of the other units was treated at the scene for glass in her leg and was also released.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Fire units onscene conducting investigation into a fatality fire on the 5500 block of Dairy Ave. 7 patients. 6 units. 2 damaged by fire. pic.twitter.com/qkwLWe0l15 — Long Beach Fire (@lbfd) January 2, 2017

KTLA’s Irving Last contributed to this story.