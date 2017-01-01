2 Killed, Several Injured in Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 5 Near Bakersfield; Freeway Reopened After 8 Hour Closure

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Two people died and several others were injured Saturday after two cars collided, triggering a pileup of at least 20 vehicles on a foggy stretch of southbound Interstate 5 near Bakersfield, California Highway Patrol officials reported.

A 50-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from Manteca died in the crash, CHP public information officer Brian Moore said. Their names were not released.

The couple were in one of two passenger vehicles that crashed just before 9 a.m., Moore said.

Soon after the initial crash, a tractor-trailer struck both vehicles, triggering a series of at least 12 other crashes involving 20 or more vehicles altogether, including recreational vehicles and big-rigs, he said. Several people were injured in the chain reaction, and at least one had major injuries, Moore said.

Click here to read the full story on LATimes.com.