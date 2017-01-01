2 Killed, Several Injured in Multi-Car Pileup on Interstate 5 Near Bakersfield; Freeway Reopened After 8 Hour Closure

Two people died and several others were injured Saturday after two cars collided, triggering a pileup of at least 20 vehicles on a foggy stretch of southbound Interstate 5 near Bakersfield, California Highway Patrol officials reported.
A 50-year-old man and a 35-year-old woman from Manteca died in the crash, CHP public information officer Brian Moore said. Their names were not released.
Soon after the initial crash, a tractor-trailer struck both vehicles, triggering a series of at least 12 other crashes involving 20 or more vehicles altogether, including recreational vehicles and big-rigs, he said. Several people were injured in the chain reaction, and at least one had major injuries, Moore said.
