Arizona Twin Brothers Born in Different Years

Although they’re twins, two Arizona babies born just minutes apart were also born in different years.

Sawyer Shay was born at 11:50 p.m. on New Year’s Eve, 2016, while his brother, Everett, was born 11 minutes later at 12:01 a.m. on New Year’s Day, 2017, the Arizona Republic reported.

The boys are fraternal twins born to Holly and Brandon Shay of Glendale, Arizona, according to the Republic, and were born in a Phoenix hospital.

Sawyer is heavier, while Everett is taller and so far appears to be more energetic, the boys’ parents told the newspaper.

“It was a perfect birth,” Holly Shay told The Republic.

The couple also have two daughters that are 4 and 13.