Obama Defends His Legacy on Twitter, Refers to Presidency as ‘The Privilege of My Life’

Calling the presidency “the privilege of my life,” Barack Obama took to Twitter Sunday to lay out his legacy in his own terms.

Obama began a seven-message series of tweets by saying: “As we look ahead to the future, I wanted to take a moment to look back on the remarkable progress that you made possible these past 8 years.”

He touted “the longest streak of job growth in our history” and said that “after decades of rising health care costs, today nearly every American now has access to the financial security of affordable health care.”

The two-term Democratic president also highlighted moves toward green energy, the ends of foreign conflicts and the legalization of same-sex marriage.

Obama concluded by writing: “It’s been the privilege of my life to serve as your President. I look forward to standing with you as a citizen. Happy New Year everybody.”

Obama’s tweet-storm came as Sean Spicer, Trump’s incoming White House press secretary, said on ABC’s “This Week” that Trump will immediately “repeal a lot of the regulations and actions that have been taken by this administration over the last eight years that have hampered both economic growth and job creation.”

He didn’t specify which executive actions Trump will repeal. But Trump has long been critical of Obama’s moves on immigration, energy regulation and foreign policy, and could look for ways to undo those and other actions.

Obama has used Twitter before, but never as frequently as his successor, President-elect Donald Trump.

The tweets come as Obama’s @POTUS handle is set to be transitioned to Trump. Obama’s tweets will be maintained, though, under a new handle — @POTUS44 — that will launch once he leaves office, the White House has said.

Obama is also set to deliver a final speech, which the White House will announce Monday, where he will defend his legacy.