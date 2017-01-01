Off-Duty LAPD Killed, Others Injured in 2 Car Crash With Uber Vehicle in Simi Valley: Officials

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

An off-duty Los Angeles Police Department officer was killed early Sunday when a car and an Uber vehicle crashed at an intersection in Simi Valley, officials reported.

The deadly crash happened at 2:11 a.m. at the intersection of Cochran Street and Sycamore Drive. Both cars involved in the crash were carrying a driver and a passenger. The off-duty officer's vehicle was traveling southbound on Sycamore, the Uber was going eastbound on Cochran, police said.

"We do believe that somebody may have violated the right-of-way that created this collision," Joseph May, deputy chief of the Simi Valley Police Department, told KTLA.

The off-duty officer was the passenger in a black car, officials said. The driver of the car was taken to a local hospital with unknown injuries.

The driver of the Uber suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital. The passenger in the Uber was not injured in the crash.

The officer was pronounced dead at the scene. The identity of the officer was not released.

Police are investigating whether alcohol or drugs were a factor in the deadly crash, May said.

The intersection of Cochran Street and Sycamore Drive was expected to be closed for several hours.

No other details were released.