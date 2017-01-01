× San Diego Chargers Fire Head Coach Mike McCoy After Another Disappointing Season

The San Diego Charges have fired their head coach Mike McCoy, the team announced Sunday.

In an statement posted on the team’s website after a 37-27 loss against the Kansas City Chiefs, President John Spanos called McCoy “a man of high character.”

“The decision to dismiss Mike was made in the best interests of our franchise. Our team’s disappointing performance has not matched this team’s potential and has fallen short of the demanding standards that we seek to impose throughout our organization,” Spanos’ statement read.

He added that a search for a new coach will begin immediately.

General Tom Telesco also thanked McCoy for his “tireless work and commitment to this organization.”

During a news conference after Sunday’s loss, McCoy said he hoped to be back next year, the Associated Press reported.

McCoy served as the head coach for the Chargers for four seasons, beginning in 2013 and had an overall record of 28-38, according to the team. However, the AP reported his record was 27-37.

Sunday’s loss marked the team’s second straight last-place finish in the AFC and the third straight season out of the playoffs, according to the AP.

"I want to thank Mike for his tireless work and commitment to this organization” – General Manager Tom Telesco — San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) January 2, 2017

Mike McCoy has been dismissed as head coach. INFO: https://t.co/uECp1NbJTy pic.twitter.com/T64O9WryGa — San Diego Chargers (@Chargers) January 2, 2017