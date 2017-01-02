× Hollywood Sign Could Get More Security After New Year’s Day ‘Hollyweed’ Prank

The iconic Hollywood sign could see added security after a prankster modified the sign on New Year’s Day to read “HOLLYWeeD.”

The agency that maintains and secures the sign said Monday that it will explore boosting security to better protect the landmark and the neighbors who live near it.

“The surveillance system is like a chain,” Chris Baumgart, chairman of the Hollywood Sign Trust, said Monday. “The chain is only as good as its weakest link, so as we study this — the prankster coming in, how he [or] she slipped through — we will determine this week where the link was that was weak, then we will upgrade there.”

Baumgart said he plans to meet with the Los Angeles Police Department this week to be debriefed on the matter and to explore ways to prevent similar acts.

34.092809 -118.328661