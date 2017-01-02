Man Arrested in Connection With Deaths of Two Women Found in Newport Beach After Westminster House Fire

A man has been arrested in connection with the deaths of two women who were found in Newport Beach after a house fire in Westminster, police said Monday.

About 5:30 a.m. Sunday, Westminster Police officers were called to assist the Orange County Fire Authority with a blaze in the 5000 block of Northwestern Way.

Arson investigators and detectives also responded to the scene because the fire appeared to be suspicious in nature.

Once the fire was out, the homeowner, Yolanda Holtrey, 59, and her 49-year-old friend could not be found.

Their bodies were eventually found in Newport Beach Monday morning after police apparently uncovered information that led to a homicide investigation, police said.

Authorities have not said how the victims died, but suspect Christopher Ken Ireland, 37, was arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with both deaths.

The relationship between the women and Ireland, of Huntington Beach, is also unknown.

The other women, who was also resident of Huntington Beach, has not been identified.

The incident is under investigation and police do not believe there are any outstanding suspects.

Anyone with information can call Westminster Police at 714-898-3315.