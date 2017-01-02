Suspected Burglar Shot, Killed by Resident in Long Beach, Police Say

Police are investigating the fatal shooting of a suspected burglar by a resident in Long Beach Monday morning.

Authorities were sent to the 200 block of East Artesia Boulevard to investigate a shooting report about 5:15 a.m., Long Beach Police Department Sgt. James Richardson stated.

Arriving officers found a man at the scene who had been shot in the upper body, Richardson said.

Investigators believe the wounded man was a burglar who had been shot by a resident, who remained at the scene and called police.

The suspected burglar was transported to a local hospital, where he later died from his injuries, Richardson said. His identity has not been released.

The shooting was not believed to be gang related and is still under investigation, Richardson said.