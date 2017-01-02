Temperatures in the 40s Don’t Deter Overnight Rose Parade Campers

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

A crisp chill could be felt along Colorado Boulevard in the hours before the Rose Parade began, as temperatures dipped into the 40s.

But the ever-prepared members of Fullerton's New Wine Church were ready: lining up air mattresses back-to-back — an essential shield to ward off the frigid bite of the sidewalk from sheets and blankets.

"We left from church, and came out here by 11 to get a spot," said Bennie Howlin.

"We try to get this spot every year because there's a 24-hour movie theater, a 24-hour Rite Aid with a restroom that the kids can go to and the stands are right there."

34.147785 -118.144516