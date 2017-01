If the above player is not working, click here.

The KTLA “band cam,” a raw feed of the parade’s bands is available on the KTLA 5 News Facebook page.

KTLA’s live-stream of the 128th Rose Parade Presented by Honda in Pasadena is occurring Monday, Jan. 2, 2017. It’s our 70th consecutive broadcast of the parade, which this year has the theme “Echoes of Success.”