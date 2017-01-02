× Weekend Showers Could Dampen Rose Parade, But No Rain Expected During Main Event

Drizzle could make the ground wet in the hours leading to the Rose Parade in Pasadena Monday, but forecasters are not expecting any real rain.

“It’s a pretty good chance the ground will be wet — damp is what we’re expecting. Not like measurable rain,” said National Weather Service meteorologist Carol Smith. More likely is “light showers or drizzle that can get the ground wet.”

The drizzle is more likely in the early morning hours, and it’s possible that the drizzle could extend into the early part of the parade, said weather service meteorologist Curt Kaplan. It’s also possible the drizzle could stop, and the parade itself will start with mostly cloudy conditions that lead into partly cloudy skies by the time it ends.

If Monday’s Rose Parade is spared a downpour, officials will undoubtedly point to the celebration’s “Never on Sunday” rule as a reason, in which the parade is moved to Jan. 2 if New Year’s Day falls on a Sunday. (But for those who were wondering: skies were clear on the morning of Jan. 1 in Pasadena.)

