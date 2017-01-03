Amber Alert Issued, Reward Offered in Search for Missing 6-Year-Old Colorado Boy

Officials have issued an Amber Alert and are offering a $10,000 reward in their search for a 6-year-old boy who disappeared from his Aurora, Colorado, home on New Year’s Eve.

David Wayne Puckett was reported missing by family members at about 5:45 p.m. from his home in the 15700 block of East Amherst Place, a spokesman for the Aurora Police Department stated at a news conference shortly after the disappearance.

Although authorities initially indicated the case did not qualify for an Amber Alert due to a lack of evidence that Puckett had been abducted, officials did issue an Amber Alert Monday.

“Due to the passage of time, the impending weather, and out of an abundance of caution and to leave no stone unturned, CBI has issued an Amber Alert today at approximately 2:40 p.m.,” the Police Department stated on Facebook.

Investigators have been speaking with all known sex offenders in the area during their search for Puckett, according to the Facebook post.

During the initial news conference, the spokesman said Puckett had wandered off on his own in the past.

Puckett is 4 feet tall and weighs 55 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen wearing an Army style tan jacket, green camouflage pants and black boots with orange trim.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Police Department at 303-627-3100 or Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP).